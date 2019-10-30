LOGAN — The Paws Squad, an animal rescue organization based in Logan County, welcomed delivery of more than 200 pounds of pet food and $200 in cash on Saturday, Oct. 19, donated by residents of Moon Township, a small community near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
The Moon Township Parks and Recreation department hosted a Pup Parade in September and asked attendees to bring a donation of pet food for the Stuff-a-Truck collection to benefit The Paws Squad.
“This is a cause near and dear to my heart,” said Christine Ree, communications director for Moon Township. “I learned about The Paws Squad and all the amazing work they do to support the needy and homeless animals in Logan County while volunteering for other animal rescue groups, and I’ve been supporting them for over four years now.”
Ree said that when her co-workers learned about her passion for animals in Logan County, they immediately suggested hosting a food drive.
“That’s the kind of community we have here,” she said. “When someone needs help, people rise to the occasion.”
The Pup Parade encouraged dog owners to enjoy Moon Park with their dogs. The event included food trucks, live music, raffle prizes, animal rescue groups and vendors while the dogs enjoyed puppy ice cream cones, treats and water.
“Animal lovers are generous people,” Ree said. “I am humbled and encouraged by their gifts of food and money. It was wonderful to share the story of The Paws Squad with everyone.”
Selena Marcum, founder of The Paws Squad, accepted the donations.
“We are so thankful and blessed by our generous and caring supporters,” she said. “Logan County is a rural area that’s been hit hard with job losses over the years. We’re home to nearly 33,000 people, but that number has dropped over 30 percent since 1980. We just don’t have the population that can support the number of animals out there. We need help from outside communities.”
Since 2013, The Paws Squad had saved the lives of more than 7,000 unwanted dogs and cats by transporting them to rescues and shelters in other cities and states. The group is always seeking partners and volunteers to help.
To learn more or to make a financial donation, visit www.thepawssquadwv.com.