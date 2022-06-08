LOGAN — During Monday’s meeting of the Logan County Commission, Don McCloud, a Logan native and now volunteer for Feeding America, detailed a plan to create new shelter options for the homeless in the Logan area.
Speaking during the public comments period, McCloud said the plan is to either provide a new homeless shelter or a day shelter. McCloud, a member of Nighbert Memorial United Methodist Church, noted that the plan will not be faith-based.
“The day shelter would provide a place for people to come in and maybe take a shower, get a meal, wash their clothes free of charge,” McCloud said. “This will not be faith-based. Nobody’s going to beat these people over the head with a Bible.”
McCloud added that another nonprofit group — which he did not specify — wants to come in and provide peer coaching services.
“This isn’t a drug treatment,” McCloud said. “They’re just going to be a drop-in facility. If any of these people or anybody has problems, they can go there for transportation, and these people will facilitate getting into drug treatment places, getting their license, getting their Social Security cards and all that. It will be totally separate from what I’m talking about.”
McCloud said a second phase of the plan is to actually house people. McCloud said he met with eight pastors in Logan last week who all agreed with the idea.
McCloud said he plans to ask the commission for some of the COVID-19 stimulus relief money to help with the project in the “near, near future.” He also said there are three properties in Logan being looked at for the shelter, one of which he described as the “ideal situation.”
“You see all these nice buildings, but there’s people sleeping with rats, folks, and maybe we can help them,” McCloud said. “We’re not going to do the mental illness part or even the drug treatments. I think everybody just deserves a place to lay their head sometimes and, you know, get a good night’s rest.”
When asked by commissioner Danny Ellis when the target date to have the facility up and running is, McCloud said he does not have a date as of yet, but it could be up and running in 60 days easily if they had a building. He noted that the community’s pastors will make the final decisions.
McCloud said two certified electricians have offered pro-bono work, as well as lawyers and volunteers.
McCloud noted that this shelter will be run differently from Logan’s former homeless shelter, Under the Bridge, which closed in 2019.
“The people that ran that did a marvelous job for two years,” McCloud said. “They had zero help. The county commission didn’t give them any money, but I also note Nighbert didn’t give them any money, our church, for various reasons, and a lot of churches didn’t. But, this thing’s going to be set up a little differently this time, and I think we have the volunteers to take it on, and there’s not going to be any … the whole industry’s grown up around this drug industry. They’re for-profit. People are putting this money and getting $500 a bed, but this is going to be nonprofit, folks. There’s not anybody going to make any profit on this if I have anything to do with it, and it’s not going to be political.”