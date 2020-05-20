CHAPMANVILLE — As of May 12, police in Chapmanville have already surpassed the total number of arrests made in the entire month of April, according to Chief Alan Browning.
During his report to the Chapmanville Town Council during their regular meeting, which was held via Zoom on May 12, Browning said the department saw a significant reduction in criminal activity in April, which he attributed to people staying in more due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Adding to that, he said the resurgence in arrests in May so far are due to people being out and about more as guidelines and restrictions are gradually relaxed. According to Browning’s report, the Chapmanville Police Department saw the following activity in April:
- Two felony arrests
- Six misdemeanor arrests
- 21 misdemeanor citations
- Two hazard moving citations
- Seven other traffic citations
- Zero hazard moving violation warnings
- Zero other traffic warnings
- Zero DUI arrests
- Two motorist assists
- Three crash investigations
- One major criminal investigation with three offenses
- Six minor criminal investigations with six offenses
- $225 in drugs confiscated
- $0 in stolen property recovered
- 141 calls for service answered
- 365 hours of road patrol
- 55 hours of traffic patrol
- 32 hours of criminal investigation
- 15 hours for special events
- 10 hours of court
Council also approved a request by Browning to replace an engine in one of the department’s cruisers. Out of four locations up for consideration to perform the job — Superior Exhaust, Packo’s Auto, Riverside Exhaust and Ray’s Auto — the council ultimately approved Ray’s Auto, as it is the only mechanic shop within the town’s limits. The engine will cost $950 and will come with a one-year warranty, and Ray’s Auto has agreed to do the job for $750, which includes fluids, gaskets and labor.