LOGAN — A woman from Dingess was arrested and charged after police in Logan say she was in possession of fentanyl during a traffic stop.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Logan County Magistrate Court, City of Logan Patrolman C.L. Carter was on routine patrol Dec. 22 and noticed a red Toyota Corolla traveling on George Kostas Drive that had a West Virginia inspection sticker and a registration sticker both expired in April 2020.
Because of the expired tags, Carter pulled the car over, and the male driver told Carter he had an electronic device with cannabis inside. Carter asked the driver to exit the vehicle, which he did along with the car’s passenger and owner, Elizabeth Loris Bryant, 30, of Dingess.
According to Carter, Bryant gave him consent to search the vehicle.
During the search, he writes that he located five and a half Gabapentin pills in Bryant’s purse, along with a small amount of fentanyl, which was located in her right pants pocket in aluminum foil.
Bryant was charged with possession of fentanyl and possession of a schedule V controlled substance.
She has since been released from jail on bond.