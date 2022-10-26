LOGAN — Police in Logan County on Friday arrested and charged three individuals suspected of a vulgar graffiti spree in the Logan and Henlawson areas earlier this month.
The graffiti incidents occurred on Friday, Oct. 7. The targets included two churches in the area, a few homes, the American Legion Post 19 building, and several Little League baseball fields.
According to a press release by the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the Henlawson Church of Christ on Oct. 7 in regard to the graffiti, which is estimated to have caused $3,440 in damage at that location.
Deputy J.L. Isaacs obtained video footage from Henlawson area residents and identified a vehicle of interest.
Police say an anonymous tip identifying one of the potential suspects was also obtained. Police located the suspect and the vehicle of interest was located at her residence and had what appeared to be red paint on the door handle.
According to the press release, the suspect confessed and two others were also identified. The two additional suspects also confessed and all three were arrested on warrants of felony destruction of property and conspiracy.
The suspects identified by the Sheriff’s Office are Stephanie R. Nida, 21, of Logan, Katelyn Woods, 19, of Henlawson, and Griffen Williams, 22, of Henlawson.
As of press time, Woods and Williams are currently housed at the Southwestern Regional Jail on cash only bonds of $10,000. Nida has posted bond.