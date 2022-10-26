Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

LOGAN — Police in Logan County on Friday arrested and charged three individuals suspected of a vulgar graffiti spree in the Logan and Henlawson areas earlier this month.

The graffiti incidents occurred on Friday, Oct. 7. The targets included two churches in the area, a few homes, the American Legion Post 19 building, and several Little League baseball fields.

HD Media news reporter Dylan Vidovich can be contacted via email at dvidovich@hdmediallc.com.

Tags

Recommended for you