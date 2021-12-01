LOGAN — A drug arrest at an apartment building in Logan yielded several items, including a vial of testosterone, according to police.
The arrest was made Nov. 24, according to a criminal complaint filed in Logan County Magistrate Court. Police from the City of Logan Police Department, with the assistance of troopers from the West Virginia State Police, executed a search warrant on an apartment at 540 Stratton St.
Police say the search yielded 31 baggies of suspected marijuana, approximately $520 in U.S. currency, multiple firearms, digital scales, THC vape carts and a vial of testosterone.
The residents of the apartment were identified as William Joseph Jessup, 33, and Randi Jessup, 38, both of Logan. The two were placed under arrest and taken to the Logan Police Department for processing.
While at the department, William Jessup provided a mirandized recorded statement in which he said that he was the one who sold marijuana from his apartment, not his wife. Nonetheless, Randi Jessup was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and conspiracy. She was taken to jail and arraigned on a $10,000 bond by Logan County Magistrate Dwight Williamson, which she has since posted.
William Jessup was given the same charges, but was instead arraigned on a $25,000 surety/cash bond by Magistrate Dwight Williamson. As of press time Tuesday, he remains behind bars at Southwestern Regional Jail.
A.L. Bias, M.S. Hall, J.L. Sheppard and J.L. Isaacs of the City of Logan Police Department, along with Troopers J. Honaker, T. Adkins and S. Bowling of the West Virginia State Police, were the law enforcement officers who executed the search warrant.