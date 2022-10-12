A gray fourth-generation Ford Taurus, pictured in this screen grab of surveillance footage, is believed to be the vehicle driven by vandals who perpetrated several graffiti incidents in Logan County late Thursday night and early Friday morning.
A gray fourth-generation Ford Taurus, pictured in this screen grab of surveillance footage, is believed to be the vehicle driven by vandals who perpetrated several graffiti incidents in Logan County late Thursday night and early Friday morning.
A gray fourth-generation Ford Taurus, pictured in this screen grab of surveillance footage, is believed to be the vehicle driven by vandals who perpetrated several graffiti incidents in Logan County late Thursday night and early Friday morning.
Via Facebook | Logan County Sheriff's Office
A gray fourth-generation Ford Taurus, pictured in this screen grab of surveillance footage, is believed to be the vehicle driven by vandals who perpetrated several graffiti incidents in Logan County late Thursday night and early Friday morning.
LOGAN COUNTY – Police in Logan County are on the hunt for individuals responsible for graffiti in multiple areas of the county last week.
According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, multiple incidents of graffiti and vandalism happened in the areas of the City of Logan, Henlawson, and Omar.
Police say the vandals targeted several little league sports facilities and churches, spraying swear words and vulgar imagery in their path.
The Sheriff’s Office posted to their Facebook page photos from surveillance cameras showing a sedan believed to be involved in the incidents. The car depicted in the footage appears to be a gray fourth generation Ford Taurus, the body style produced between 2000 and 2006.
Police are asking the public for help in the matter. Anyone who may have information that can help with the case is asked to call the Logan County Sheriff’s Office at 304-792-8590 or the City of Logan Police at 304-752-6535.