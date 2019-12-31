WHITMAN – The Logan County Sheriff’s Office has issued a be-on-the-lookout-for (BOLO) for a man wanted for attempted murder and malicious assault in a reported shooting at Whitman on Tuesday, Dec. 31.
According to a press release from the LCSD, Deputies responded to a call from Logan County 911 to Campfire Road in the Whitman area at approximately 4:53 p.m. Dec. 31. The call was in reference to a reported shooting.
When Deputies arrived, the suspect had fled the scene. The victim, Terry Fields, was still on scene and identified Ronnie Junior Cooper as the suspect. Deputies also spoke to another witness who also confirmed the identity of the suspect as Cooper.
Further investigation found that Cooper and Fields were near 414 Bradshaw Hollow Road in Whitman when the two began arguing. According to the release, deputies were advised that Cooper began threatening Fields with a firearm and that Cooper pulled a firearm from his waist.
Cooper then ran across the road and began firing multiple rounds at Fields, striking Fields four times while Fields was reportedly attempting to run away.
Fields was later flown to Cabell Huntington Hospital by Air Evan Lifeteam. His condition is currently unknown.
Cooper is considered armed and dangerous. He is 55 years old, weighs approximately 300 pounds and is 6’2” tall. He was staying at 414 Bradshaw Hollow Road, but his current location is not known.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Cooper is asked to contact 911, the LCSD at 304-792-8590 during regular business hours, or Law Enforcement Non-Emergency dispatch any time at 304-752-7662.
Anonymous tips may also be left on the LCSD tip line at 304-792-8593.
Deputy Johnny Morrison is the lead officer in the investigation, which is still ongoing.