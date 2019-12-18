KISTLER — Three individuals, including one from Columbus, Ohio, were arrested in the Kistler area of Buffalo Creek after a search warrant yielded crystal methamphetamine and heroin.
According to a Facebook post from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, on Dec. 11, the LCSD, assisted by the U.S. 119 Drug Task Force, executed a search warrant on the residence at 70 Olive Branch Way in Kistler, located on Buffalo Creek outside of Man.
During the execution of the warrant, police reportedly seized approximately 224 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine, approximately 13 grams of suspected heroin, a .22 caliber pistol and $2,798 in U.S. currency. The items were seized in the bedroom of the residence, where Kayla Mitchell, 27, of Kistler, and Curtis Miller, aka “T,” 41, of Columbus, Ohio, were sleeping at the time the warrant was served.
The owner of the residence, Tiffany Belcher, 36, was also present. All three individuals were arrested.
Miller and Mitchell have been charged with possession with intent to deliver and conspiracy. They were arraigned on cash only bonds of $35,000 by Logan County Magistrate Joe Mendez.
Belcher has been charged with conspiracy and was arraigned on a cash-only bond of $10,000 by Mendez.