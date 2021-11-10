BRUNO — Police arrested and charged a woman in the Bruno area after she was reportedly found attempting to inject heroin while her 5-year-old son was in the house.
According to a news release from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, the arrest was made Nov. 4 with the assistance of the U.S. 119 Drug Task Force and the Logan County Sheriff’s Department Drug Interdiction Team. Authorities executed a search warrant at Bruno and made contact with Kendra Lea Walker, 32.
Police say Walker was observed in her bedroom attempting to inject a syringe containing heroin into her arm. Beside her was also a green container with heroin and a small baggy containing marijuana.
Further investigation revealed that Walker’s 5-year-old son was also inside the residence during the search warrant and investigation, according to police. Walker reportedly advised that she had brought him to the residence the night before.
While on scene, Child Protective Services was contacted, and the 5-year-old was placed into their custody.
Walker has been charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance for both the marijuana and the heroin found. She has also been charged with child neglect creating risk of injury. She is currently being held at Southwestern Regional Jail on a $10,000 multiple 10% and surety bond.