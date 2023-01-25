Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

HUNTINGTON — Polymer Alliance Zone of West Virginia President Keith Burdette says the economic development organization’s recent purchase of a $7.5 million manufacturing site in Huntington has two objectives: to create jobs and investment in Huntington.

Burdette said the Polymer Alliance Zone closed on the former U.S. Equipment, U.S. Crusher and Labor Services building at 900 West 9th Ave. in December.

Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.

Recommended for you