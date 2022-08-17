Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

20191113-pih-posters-1.jpg

M’Kenna Stewart, a third-grader at Glen Fork Elementary School, submitted the top entry in the 2019 Fire Safety Poster Contest. Her artwork will be on the calendar cover as well as for October, which is recognized nationally as Fire Prevention Month and during which National Fire Prevention Week takes place.

 Courtesy of the West Virginia State Fire Marshal Office

HUNTINGTON — While planning for the 100th year of Nation Fire Prevention Week in October, the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office announced the 2022 Fire Safety Poster Contest.

One winner of the fifth annual contest will be awarded the cover page of a calendar, will be featured in Fire Prevention Month of October and will be fire marshal for a day. The other 11 winners’ work will be displayed inside the calendar for the other months of the year.

