HD Media
CHARLESTON - Appalachian Power, along with Wheeling Power, is requesting approval from the Public Service Commission of West Virginia of new programs that they say will benefit customers.
The proposed programs include a new economic development fund and changes to the company's energy efficiency programs, including introducing two new offerings, according to a news release from Appalachian Power.
The company filed a request for approval of an economic development fund that would be used to generate funds for projects to diversify the economy and attract new business to the company's West Virginia service territory, according to the release.
The fund would be financed by a combination of a monthly customer meter charge of 12 cents, generating approximately $670,000 annually, and equal company matching funds, the release said.
"No change in rates would occur until the program is approved by the PSC," it said.
Appalachian Power says projects that could be supported by the fund include economic development agency support, workforce training, site development and marketing and promotion to potential industries.
"This is another tool to support economic growth in the state," Chris Beam, Appalachian Power president and COO, said in the release. "The key to West Virginia's future is growing the economy. Our job is to help achieve the best possible future for the state."
Appalachian Power also filed a request Monday for approval of changes to its energy efficiency programs, including introducing two new programs. These programs help control electricity usage and lower energy costs for program participants.
The Low-Income Multi-Family Program will provide installation of measures such as energy-efficient lighting, water heating measures, appliance upgrades, HVAC replacement and maintenance, insulation and so on, in individual units of multi-family buildings, and will raise awareness and understanding of energy efficiency among participating building owners, managers and tenants.
The Small Business Direct Install Program will educate small-business owners about energy efficiency and provide financial incentives to encourage additional energy efficiency improvements.