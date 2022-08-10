Pozega celebrates 96th birthday Logan Banner Aug 10, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Betty Pozega Submitted photo Logan’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Betty Pozega recently celebrated her 96th birthday with local Wagner and Pozega family members as well as sons Stan, of Knoxville, Tennessee, and Gary, of Calabash, North Carolina. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest News Marshall, WVU to relax COVID-19 precautions Rough N' Rowdy boxing comes to Mountain Health Arena on Aug. 19 Positives outweighing negatives for Mountaineer QBs and beyond so far in fall camp Federal jury finds Logan County man guilty of child pornography crime BMH receives 5-star rating for third consecutive year WV American Water donates to fire departments across state Logan County woman pleads guilty to COVID-19 relief fraud scheme Ilderton appointed as judge for Ninth Family Court Circuit in Logan County Online Poll On which area do you think schools should spend the bulk of security money? You voted: Security guards Cameras Training Door locks Other Vote View Results Back Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMudslide destroys home at ManDwight Williamson: Brayden Williamson is another home-grown talentBoutique and vinyl record store opens in ChapmanvilleMarty Backus, former Logan Broadcasting general manager, dies at 81Broadband project kicks off in Logan, Mingo countiesWVU star visiting Man hoops camp this weekHybrid online nursing program launched in Logan CountyOutpost Outfitters continues to provide trail gearNavy drops Marshall from 2023 scheduleThis week in West Virginia history Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition Page A1 To view our latest e-Edition click the image at left. Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Tweets by theloganbanner Stocks Market Data by TradingView