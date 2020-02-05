STOLLINGS — Ralph R. Willis Career and Technical Center’s Practical Nursing Program, at Three Mile Curve in Stollings, is conducting Practice Nurse (PN) Entrance Exam registration for the nursing class that begins in August 2020.
A free TABE assessment can be completed if potential PN students want to assess their proficiency in math and reading skills. The TABE assessment is optional and is not required to be eligible to test, only registration at RRWCTC.
RRWCTC is administering the Test of Essential Academic Skills (TEAS) Assessment for the 2020 LPN program. The exam fee will be $87 (plus tax) and payable online once the registration process is complete.
The next available 2020 TEAS testing dates are on Thursdays, Feb. 6 and 20, March 5, 19, 26, and April 2, 16, 23 and 30. All tests begin at 2 p.m. and take about three to four hours to complete. Students may test twice.
The Adult Education Department also offers ongoing free Practical Nursing Readiness instruction. Special emphasis is given for preparing for the PN Program TEAS test. Call for study times. Online study help is available also.
Anyone with questions is asked to contact Mike York at 304-752-4687, Extension 4, or email myork@k12.wv.us.