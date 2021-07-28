LOGAN — Nighbert Memorial United Methodist Church in Logan was one of several churches throughout southern West Virginia to conduct a prayer vigil in support of the federal voting expansion bill, the For the People Act, on Wednesday, July 21.
Dubbed the West Virginia Day of Prayer and Action for Democracy, the vigils were also held at churches in Charleston, Lewisburg, Gary and Beckley. Another vigil is scheduled for August in Bluefield.
The vigils were organized by the West Virginia Conference of the United Methodist Women, who partnered with interfaith leaders from around the state to conduct the events. They were scheduled to honor the one-year anniversary of the death of late Georgia congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis, who died July 17, 2020.
“We, as the people of God in the tradition of the Hebrew prophets who spoke out against injustice in their time and advocated for the people of God to do justice and in the tradition of Jesus who did the same thing, we have a moral imperative to hold our politicians — our leaders, our elected leaders — accountable for the policies they enact,” said Rev. Brad Davis, pastor of the Nighbert Memorial United Methodist Church. “We encourage them to enact policies that protect and not diminish peoples’ rights, particularly the sacred right to vote that so many, particularly, people of color in this country shed blood in order to get.”
The For the People Act is a bill in the United States Congress that seeks to expand voting rights, alter campaign finance laws, create new ethics rules for federal office holders and ban partisan gerrymandering. Supporters of the legislation say it will make voting more accessible, while opponents express concerns over election security and states’ rights to election laws.
The vigil at Nighbert Memorial included several speakers such as Marti Dolin, Melissa Williams and the Rev. Rickey French. Throughout the vigil, Cora Lee Hairston led the congregation in singing the iconic civil rights song, “Ain’t Gonna Let Nobody Turn Me Around,” replacing some of the lyrics with “polling ground” instead.
Delivering the sermon was Rev. Audie Murphy, Sr., a Logan native who pastors the Shiloh Baptist Church in Madison.
“Our rights to vote have been stifled and have been held back as far as not being able to get to the polls,” Murphy said. “We need to lift our voices to up to and for those states that has gone against their rights to freely vote and to be able to vote in liberty and not in hinderance.”
Murphy said he hopes to be involved with more such events in the future, as he thinks prayer vigils may cause a change of heart for some people who may be skeptical or in opposition.
“I believe it helps the cause, because if the Lord is on your side, then the Lord will rule in your favor, and in virtue of ruling in your favor, then His grace is upon you, and it will cause a man’s heart to change and do the right thing,” Murphy said. “Good triumphs over evil every time.”