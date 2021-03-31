Prestera Center and its community partners are conducting a Substance Use Disorder (SUD) Community Assessment to help identify needs, resources, and solutions so that local prevention efforts may be more effective in reducing the challenges associated with Substance Use Disorder in the region’s communities.
Prestera Center unites community Substance Use Disorder (Addiction) prevention coalitions across the region to collectively strengthen local efforts in Southwestern West Virginia. This includes prevention coalitions in the following counties — Boone, Cabell, Clay, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Mason, Mingo, Putnam, and Wayne. Prestera Center has contracted with Collective Impact, LLC, a capacity building consulting firm based out of Huntington to assist in conducing the assessment project.
As part of the project, the broader community is being engaged to learn more about the dynamics of SUD throughout the region. Specifically, a community stakeholder survey is being administrated and 20 community stakeholder focus groups will be conducted with key target audiences in each of the 10 counties. In addition, secondary data on a wide range of indicators is being collected and analyzed.
You can access the survey from your computer or any mobile device at this link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/PresteraSUDSurvey.
The final SUD Assessment report including key findings and conclusions is anticipated being available in the fall of 2021. Results from the assessment project will be used to assist a large number of community partners across the region in planning for future services, educating the community, and leveraging and distributing resources over the next several years.
For more information about the community needs assessment project, contact Kim Shoemake, Regional Prevention Coordinator, Prestera Center at 304-412-7036 or Kimberly.shoemake@prestera.org.