LOGAN — The Logan County Prevention Coalition has been awarded the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Drug-Free Communities Support Program grant totaling $625,000 over a five-year period.

The grant, which was created in 1997, is aimed at preventing and reducing substance use among youth. The Logan County Prevention Coalition has been working on receiving the grant for the past three and a half years, according to Kim Shoemake, who is the region five prevention lead with Prestera.

