LOGAN — The Logan County Prevention Coalition has been awarded the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Drug-Free Communities Support Program grant totaling $625,000 over a five-year period.
The grant, which was created in 1997, is aimed at preventing and reducing substance use among youth. The Logan County Prevention Coalition has been working on receiving the grant for the past three and a half years, according to Kim Shoemake, who is the region five prevention lead with Prestera.
Shoemake said the grant will tackle the topics of underage drinking, tobacco use and marijuana use. The grant will provide funding for programming, youth groups, community events, trainings and other resources for those goals.
“What they are trying to do is reduce the use of those substances among youth,” Shoemake said.
Shoemake added that Logan County is one of three coalitions in the state to receive a Drug-Free Communities grant.
“This is absolutely amazing,” Shoemake said. “There were over 700 applicants, and Logan County was awarded. We are one of three coalitions in the state that received the new DFC grant, so this funding, actually, will help provide resources to the youth to, like I said, just reduce substance use among youth.”
Sharon Mulcahy, who is the chair of the Logan County Prevention Coalition, said the grant is one that the organization has been hoping to receive for several years.
“I’m very excited,” Mulcahy said. “When I started with the coalition, within the first year, I learned about the DFC grant, and that was my goal from the get-go — I want this DFC grant — and at that time, we were about five years out from being able to get that, and we were able to get that and we were able to accomplish it within two and a half, so I’m pretty excited that we were able to move forward.”
The Logan County Prevention Coalition will be eligible to reapply for a second round of funding after the first five-year cycle, according to Chris Trent, the county commission’s grant facilitator.