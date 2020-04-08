LOGAN COUNTY — The Logan County Prevention Coalition has joined several other organizations in helping local citizens in need during the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, members of the Logan County Prevention Coalition, as well as some volunteers, have been periodically setting up shop at various locations in the three major areas of the county handing out food bags to those who may need it. LCPC Coordinator Sharon Moorhead said it’s all about helping bring the community together during the difficult time.
“We want to just let people know we’re here, not only for prevention, but for anything they need right now,” Moorhead said. “We need to band together.”
The food bags include a variety of meals including hot pinto beans and cornbread, Lunchables, peanut butter sandwiches, bologna sandwiches, snacks, juices, and more. Much of the food and even some other items in need have been made possible thanks to donations.
“It’s been phenomenal — the communities have stepped up,” Moorhead said. “People are donating juices and just anything and everything that we’ve asked for, they’ve come forward. We’ve been getting donations to take people food that’s been out of food at home. We couldn’t do this without everybody. It’s not a ‘me,’ it’s a ‘we’ thing.”
To learn more about the LCPC’s efforts and to know where they will set up next, visit their Facebook page. Information can also be found on Moorhead’s Facebook page, where she often goes live to get the word out.