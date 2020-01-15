LOGAN — PRIDE Community Services recently conducted a community needs and health assessment in order to develop an in-depth understanding of the gaps and needs that exist within Logan County.
Working with MountainHeart Community Services Inc. starting in June 2019, the project included surveying residents, interviewing community stakeholders, conducting secondary data research and providing a summary report with key findings and recommendations.
A committee was composed of internal PRIDE staff and external community stakeholders, including representatives of community and faith-based organizations, public and private sector representatives, healthcare and educational institutions.
Because PRIDE is an anti-poverty organization, the committee used these poverty indicators to serve as the primary and secondary data collection issue areas: employment, housing, transportation, education, child care and health. Other areas were addressed in the subset questions, such as child care, employment, housing or education barriers and nutrition.
The PRIDE management team will continue to focus on the priority issues with a focus on how PRIDE Community Services can improve current programs, add programs or partner with other organizations to better meet the needs of Logan County residents.
PRIDE also performed a Community Resource Asset evaluation, which involved the development of a Logan County Community Services Resource Guide with up-to-date contact information for available resources in the area.
For a copy of the report, call Lisha Whitt, PRIDE community services executive director, at 304-752-6868.
PRIDE Community Services is one of 16 Community Action Agencies in West Virginia. PRIDE is a private, nonprofit corporation that provides a wide variety of services to low-income individuals and families. PRIDE’s mission is to make a positive impact on the lives of those in need by bringing together educational, financial and human resources that support self-sufficiency.