WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County Redevelopment Authority provided multiple project updates to the Mingo County Commission during its meeting Feb. 2, including progress on the AEP broadband project in southern West Virginia.
Executive Director Leasha Johnson said work has begun on the project, which is set to provide broadband to underserviced areas in the county.
“That project, as you all will recall, is an innovative partnership between AEP, the counties of Logan and Mingo and the internet service provider Gigabeam Technologies,” Johnson said.
Johnson said AEP and Gigabeam have seen success with similar projects in other areas.
“Gigabeam is very successful, innovative, privately owned internet service provider that has partnered with AEP in a similar project over in Wise County, Virginia,” Johnson said.
Johnson said residents will not have to wait for service to be turned on once their area is ready. Service will be provided as lines are completed.
The Public Service Commission of West Virginia approved Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power’s application for a middle-mile broadband infrastructure expansion project in Logan and Mingo counties and an associated cost recovery mechanism in August 2021.
Johnson said the chosen projects would have to meet the FCC guidelines for what is considered unserved and underserved areas in the county.
Appalachian Power proposed building a middle-mile broadband infrastructure expansion project for construction and installation of more than 400 miles of fiber in Logan and Mingo counties.
It is estimated there are approximately 15,200 currently unserved potential customers, both residential and business, in Logan and Mingo counties. It is also estimated that 60% of the unserved residents and 90% of unserved businesses in the project area would take the new broadband service, once it is offered.
Appalachian Power will be allowed to recover costs of the investment through a Broadband Surcharge applied to customers’ bills. The estimated cost to residential customers is projected to be less than 20 cents per month systemwide.
The projected capital cost for the project is approximately $61.3 million with an annual operations and maintenance cost of approximately $1.2 million in the first year and $1.74 million per year in future years.
