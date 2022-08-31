LOGAN — After nearly a year of new ownership, remodeling and numerous new leases, the former National Bank of Logan Building in downtown Logan officially has a new name — 229 Stratton: The Gore Building.
Last September, local husband and wife business duo David and Crystal Gore signed the papers to purchase the historic five-story building, and it officially fell under their ownership in November. Built in the late 1920s, the building was originally home to the O.J. Morrison Department Store before becoming the National Bank of Logan in 1954.
The National Bank of Logan was later bought out by Bank One, and the building served as that company’s downtown Logan branch until 1997. Since then, the bank lobby portion of the building on the first floor has remained mostly vacant while the other floors have provided office space.
“We’ve made numerous upgrades throughout the building,” David Gore said. “We’re not just making superficial improvements here. We’re upgrading electrical and communication networks throughout the building. We’re installing brand new, energy-efficient heat pumps in every suite. We’re replacing all new water supply lines and plumbing. We’re creating breathtaking beautiful, modern and comfortable business suites while preserving the charm and character of the century-old building.”
The work has paid off, as 10 new leases have been added to the building — four of those were signed last week alone.
One of those leases will be on the first floor in the bank portion. The Smith Academy of Salon Professionals (SASPRO) will use the space to establish a downtown Logan campus of the regional beauty school.
“When Megan Smith, owner of SASPRO, reached out to us, we originally offered her the third floor,” David Gore said. “However, the moment she stepped foot into the first-floor lobby, which features 16-foot tiered ceilings, marble walls and floors, and giant picture windows, her eyes lit up with excitement and until this moment, Crystal and I had kept the first floor off the market. We wanted to preserve the space. We considered putting in a food court, but we had concerns about the sustainability, as well as the logistics of managing it daily, and we also considered expanding our event venue, the Studio Event Center, in the space, but when Megan came along, we knew it would be the best use of the space.”
Gore said Smith will dedicating part of the space to the salon portion of the school. He said the school will bring in around 40 students to downtown Logan, while the salon will bring in at least 10 employees, along with their clients.
Another lease on the first floor will be Larissa Copley, who will expand her Bronze Beauty Nutrition business. According to David Gore, the beauty school will open by December, and the first floor is expected to be fully leased by March 2023.
Over the weekend, Healthy Families moved into the mezzanine floor, and another lease from Matt, Jodi and Ethan Carter was signed for the second floor, which has been completely remodeled. Their business will be home to a spot that serves the Bones Coffee brand, along with gourmet snacks, a line of T-shirts and specialty soaps. The business is expected to be open by March 2023.
Across the hall from the Carters’ recently leased space is the new studio for Vivian Short Photography. Short is the daughter of Matt and Jodi Carter.
Just down the hall on the second floor is Christine Runyon’s Beauty Within salon, which is a large space featuring numerous rented salon chairs. On the fourth floor, The Aracoma Story, Inc., has moved in from their former space on Main Street.
Several tenants have also leased climate-controlled storage space in the building.
“We’re excited about all of our new tenants and excited to be getting them into their new spaces,” Crystal Gore said. “It’s good to have life in the building again after, you know, it’s been somewhat dormant for so long, just a few tenants here and there. There’s lots of traffic in and out every day. A lot of the businesses that we have brought in have been predominately women-owned businesses, so that is encouraging, and we’re excited about that.”
The outside of the building has been equipped with security cameras. Just before June’s West Virginia Freedom Festival, RGB lighting was installed all around the perimeter to accent the building and highlight the limestone façade.
“We can change the color of each individual light to suit holidays and theme the building,” David Gore said.
David and Crystal Gore also recent made deals with Felix Urioste and Jackie Tomblin to acquire the gravel parking lot behind the building in front of the U.S. Post Office. David Gore said the lot will be paved and will provide about 83 parking spaces for the building.
With all of the improvements, the Gores said they have decided upon a new name for the building — 229 Stratton: The Gore Building.
“We were hesitant to use that name at first,” David Gore said. “The name was actually suggested by Gary Hylton, a longtime tenant of the building. Gary seen us here and how hard we were working, and he told us that we ought to seriously think about naming the building The Gore Building. He thought that would be a fitting name for how hard that we were working and what we were doing downtown.”
The Gores own several other pieces of real estate in the area.
“We really love downtown,” David Gore said. “Our hearts are in this building. We’re establishing our corporate offices here in this building. We intend to work here daily and have a constant daily presence permanently for the rest of our lives.”