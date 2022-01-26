LOGAN — Local social media chatter regarding increases in property taxes in the county were addressed at the beginning of Monday’s meeting of the Logan County Commission.
Commissioner Danny Ellis asked Herschel Chafin, an employee of the Logan County Assessor’s Office, to address the matter. Ellis said several social media posts had sprung up in the past several days regarding letters received by citizens informing them of an increase in their property taxes.
Chafin said evaluations are performed every three years and if someone received a letter in the mail informing them of a 10% increase, it’s likely due to something like an addition being added.
“We do the evaluations every three years, but if you got a 10% increase in your taxes, regardless of what … maybe you put on an addition — that’s going to increase your value,” Chafin said. “If you got a 10% increase in your taxes, then you’re going to get a letter. Minerals had an increase last year.”
Chafin noted that certain segments of the county may change from time to time.
“Several years ago, Garrets Fork got a 30% increase because Lake and Mill Creek was included in that neighborhood,” Chafin said. “When they took Mill Creek and Lake out of the Garretts Fork neighborhood, that raised our average cost of houses.”