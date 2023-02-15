LOGAN — On the agenda for the Feb. 14 meeting of the Logan County Board of Education is approval of a proposal from Williamson Shriver Architects for wastewater treatment plant upgrades at Holden Elementary and Hugh Dingess Elementary totaling $88,845.
Stephen Pritchard, the county school district’s director of operations and maintenance, previously outlined the need for the upgrades during a meeting of the Logan County Board of Education on Dec. 13. At that time, he estimated Holden’s upgrades to cost around $25,000 while Hugh Dingess could cost upward of $125,000 to $150,000 due to the need of a more significant upgrade.
According to the proposal on the agenda, the cost for “basic architectural services” for the project totals $34,250 for Holden and $43,450 for Hugh Dingess. With additional fees, which includes in house bidding services and contract administration, the total cost is $88,845.
The cost is to be paid out of county funds.
In the proposal, Williamson Shriver states that they anticipate replacing the entire existing treatment plant at Hugh Dingess with a new treatment plant. At Holden, they anticipate adding a sand filter and performing minor maintenance on existing equipment.
As previously reported, agenda items for the Logan County Board of Education are typically already approved in advance at the state level as a result of the state’s current intervention into the county. Other action items listed on the Feb. 14 agenda include:
Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Mountain State ESC for one at-will classroom associate at Verdunville Elementary to be shared between third and fourth grades. Cost for the associate will be $20,289 and will be paid out of Comprehensive School Improvement Funds.
MOU with Mountain State ESC for general investigating services providing the district with independent investigators for title IX and misconduct issues. The cost is $6,250 to be paid out of county funds.
Approval for board members to attend the West Virginia School Board Association Conference in Charleston from Feb. 17-18.
Approval of a disposal form for two surplus HP color printers at Man Elementary.
Out of county transfer from Ramage Elementary in Boone County to Chapmanville Intermediate.
Approval of Energy Express site locations: Chapmanville Regional High School, Logan Elementary, and Man Elementary.
Approval of a bid from Trafera to purchase 2000 Chromebooks for the count to replace older devices. The cost is $578,000 to be paid from Emergency Connectivity Funds through E-Rate.
Approval for Kyra Yates to complete 120 clock hours of Practicum at Holden Elementary from Feb. 15 through June 30. There is no expense to the board.
Approval of West Virginia Birth to Three Transition Procedures from Part C to Part B under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA). There is no expense to the board.
Approval of out-of-state travel for Logan High School cheerleaders to compete at the 2022-2023 Universal Cheerleading Association (UCA) cheer competition in Orlando, Florida from Feb. 8-14. There is no expense to the board.