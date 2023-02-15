Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

LOGAN — On the agenda for the Feb. 14 meeting of the Logan County Board of Education is approval of a proposal from Williamson Shriver Architects for wastewater treatment plant upgrades at Holden Elementary and Hugh Dingess Elementary totaling $88,845.

Stephen Pritchard, the county school district’s director of operations and maintenance, previously outlined the need for the upgrades during a meeting of the Logan County Board of Education on Dec. 13. At that time, he estimated Holden’s upgrades to cost around $25,000 while Hugh Dingess could cost upward of $125,000 to $150,000 due to the need of a more significant upgrade.

