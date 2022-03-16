LOGAN — Information about the proposed 2022-2023 school year calendar was presented during the March 8 regular session of the Logan County Board of Education.
The calendar, which is up for comment until the board votes for the final version on March 22, is a traditional one that closely follows the current school year. Eric Ellis, the county’s director of CTE and student support, said the county’s calendar committee, which consists of a variety of individuals including teachers and faculty from each school, overwhelmingly voted in favor of the proposed calendar against a “balanced” one by a vote of 587-88.
Under the proposed calendar, employees would return Aug. 22, and the first day of school for students would be Aug. 25.
The last day of the first semester of the 2022-2023 year would be Jan. 24, 2023. The last day of school for students would be June 8, 2023, while the last day for teachers would be June 9. The last day of the employment term would be June 14, 2023.
Graduation dates were not noted on the proposed calendar document, but Ellis announced that graduation for the Class of 2023 would be Friday, June 2, 2023.
The year will also include 20 noninstructional days. They include three days for curriculum development, two days for preparation for opening and closing of schools, five professional learning days, six “outside school environment” days, one election day, seven holidays and one professional meeting day.
For a detailed look at the proposed calendar, visit boe.logan.k12.wv.us. Ellis said staff could send additional comments on the calendar to him until March 22 at erellis@k12.wv.us.