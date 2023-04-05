Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Adams Fork illustration

An artist’s rendering of the proposed Adams Fork Energy Project.

 Courtesy image

An ammonia plant could be constructed using federal clean energy funds in Mingo County, should the funds be secured, according to a joint release from Adams Fork Energy LLC and CNX Resource Corp.

The release characterized the proposed operation as a “multi-billion-dollar clean ammonia production facility” with an initial annual production capacity of 2,160,000 metric tons. The plant would utilize CNX natural gas as fuel and employ carbon capture technology to reduce emissions from the synthesis process.

Josh Ewers is a reporter and can be reached at 304-348-1723 or email joshewers@hdmediallc.com.

