LOGAN — Several Logan County educators approached the Logan County Board of Education at the recent regular session with concerns regarding proposed calendars for the 2020-21 school year.
Each year, a committee selects several calendars to be considered. This year, two were selected, both with start times of early to mid-August and end times in June, along with several professional learning breaks throughout the year.
Calendar One has an employee return date of Aug. 12 and a students’ first day of Aug. 18. Graduation day would be June 2, and students’ last day would be June 8.
Calendar Two begins about a week earlier, with an employee return date of Aug. 5 and a students’ first day of Aug. 11. Graduation day would be June 7 and students’ last day would be June 11.
At the LCBOE’s regular session Tuesday, Feb. 25, Logan County Education Association Vice President Scott Grimmett said three calendars are usually presented, but only two were offered this year. Grimmett expressed concern that both calendars run too long in comparison with other counties and may lead teachers to move to other counties.
“While these calendars may look good on paper, our concern is not only for the students, but also for the employees,” Grimmett said. “Both calendars start in early to mid-August, and we are out by mid-June. This puts students in school longer than neighboring counties between three to five weeks. Many of our staff members live outside of Logan County. These calendar choices cause potential childcare problems and then may potentially cause us to lose veteran teachers.”
Additionally, Grimmett noted that Logan County Schools is structured on a 20-day pay schedule. He said new hires would not see a paycheck until Sept. 15 — three days shy of one month under Calendar One or one month and 10 days under Calendar Two.
“For an area that has a shortfall when it comes to highly qualified teachers in the classroom, this is certainly not a way to encourage people to come to work here,” he said.
Anthony Nelson, who is associated with the West Virginia Education Association (WVEA), said all of the breaks in the calendars may affect children with disorders like autism, which causes routine behavior. Nelson implored the LCBOE members to add a third later-start calendar for consideration or to reconsider how the current options are laid out.
Garron Staten, a teacher at Man Middle School, spoke for about 25 minutes as a concerned parent and not as an employee, he said. He read a letter outlining his grievances with the two proposed calendars.
“In the past, employees have been given more than two choices on which to vote,” Staten said. “This year, we had our rights stripped from us and manipulated into being given two calendars that are so closely related that neither choice is much of a vote.”
Staten said the combination of breaks in the calendar makes it difficult for students to grasp learning before “being ripped away from it,” adding that teachers struggle with make-up work and productive lessons. “Students need routine in order to be productive,” he said.
Superintendent Patricia Lucas said the LCBOE does not create the calendars and is not a part of the process until the final vote. She said the process was given to the faculty senate chairpersons from each school, and each was told to consult with their staff and submit to develop a calendar from every school so they could nominate and send two.
“Every school could have had a representative or more than one representative,” Lucas said. “We, at the county level, we do not develop any calendar at all. We don’t make that decision. Those decisions come from the schools. Each of the 18 schools could have submitted.”
There were seven calendars from the faculty senate chairs, according to Lucas.
Board member Jeremy Farley floated the possibility of the LCBOE mandating that all schools submit a certain number of calendars to the committee. Staten responded that there needs to be at least better communication about what is expected.
Lucas suggested going back to the drawing board to reconsider the calendar options. The deadline to submit the calendar to the state is May 1. Two hearings must be held before the final calendar is submitted.