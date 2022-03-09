LOGAN — Logan County Prosecuting Attorney David Wandling said that upward of 98% of all incarcerations in Logan County are drug-related.
Wandling made the comment during Monday’s regular session of the Logan County Commission after Karen Carper, an employee of the Prosecutor’s Office, made the request to continue grants to provide services through the Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) and the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA).
Wandling was asked by the commission president to give an estimate for how many jail incarcerations in the county are drug-related. Wandling said the trend will continue if the demand of the drugs isn’t curbed.
“Until we do something about the demand for the drugs, it’s going to continue to flow into our county,” Wandling said. “Until we do something about the demand for the drugs, the drug dealers from Pontiac, Michigan, Detroit, Michigan, Grand Rapids, Michigan, Columbus, Ohio, and Atlanta, Georgia, are going to continue to stream into this area. Quite frankly, I don’t see a lot of action by anyone locally about what to do with those people.”
Wandling became more impassioned in his tone as he discussed the issue.
“These people aren’t coming here to ride the Hatfield-McCoy Trail,” Wandling said. “Those people aren’t coming here to go see anything up Route 44, or they’re not coming here to mine coal. They’re coming here to sell drugs to your family members.”
One step Wandling says needs to happen is early intervention with youth.
“I think we need to get into schools and educate our youth,” Wandling said. “We’ve already lost one generation to this epidemic. It’s time we do something to take the next generation back. Getting into schools would be very helpful.”
Wandling then called for inpatient treatment/rehab facilities to open in Logan County.
“I think it’s an absolute farce that there’s not a single inpatient bed in Logan County, West Virginia,” Wandling said. “Routinely, on a daily basis, I sign orders allowing people to go into treatment over in Delbarton, in Mingo County, or in Kanawha County, Cabell County, all the way up into Wood County. Those are jobs. We need to build as many of them as we can.
“You want to reduce the jail bill? Start helping the people that are in jail, alright?” Wandling added, “and I’m not talking about violent and repeat offenders. I’m not talking about — before I get blasted on Facebook again — over the individuals who are selling fentanyl and people are dropping dead. I’m not talking about those people. I’m talking about your local people who are incarcerated for a drug-related or a nonviolent offense who need help. It’s the same people over and over again.”
Logan County Sheriff P.D. Clemens said some of them are in jail because there are no other options.
Earlier in Monday’s commission meeting, the commission voted in support of the statewide opioid litigation, which will provide money to counties as part of the settlement process. Wandling questioned where the money will go and what it will be used for.
“Who are we talking about? Who’s the subject of this $100 million? It’s not me, OK. It’s not you,” Wandling said. “We have $100 million that we’re talking about, a hypothetical $100 million being distributed statewide. How many people have lost loved ones or loved ones have been incarcerated with the county having to pay tens of millions of dollars over the last 26 years to incarcerate people who have been affected by this crisis? Yet, here we are, still with no recourse in Logan County, West Virginia, but to incarcerate people.”
Logan County Economic Development Authority Director Rocky Adkins said the settlement document does specify that some of the money can go toward the construction of treatment facilities. Wandling noted there are some catches.
“That’s hypothetically that you win your lawsuit, first of all, OK?” Wandling said. “Secondly, that you can collect your judgement — all these companies declare bankruptcy and you never see a dime of it. And then thirdly, that under the terms of disagreement that you get what they say you’re going to get and you have the mechanism to be flexible with how you invest it, so there’s a lot of hoops and a lot of steps to jump through before any of this goes where it needs to get. There’s a lot of people here in Logan County that are going to overdose and die from fentanyl use or get hopelessly addicted to methamphetamine before you see a dime of this money. In the meantime, we need to be investing what we can here locally so people can get some help.”