Pleasants plant purchase evaluation coming

The Public Service Commission has required Mon Power and Potomac Edison to file a report with the commission by the end of March evaluating a potential purchase of the Pleasants Power Station (pictured).

West Virginia utility regulators have approved an agreement that will increase the average Mon Power and Potomac Edison residential customer’s monthly bill by more than $5 while allowing for further consideration of Mon Power buying the Pleasants Power Station.

The state Public Service Commission on Friday approved a joint stipulation that the companies and other stakeholders presented earlier this month under which the companies’ surcharge that customers pay to cover the companies’ fuel costs will increase by $91.8 million. That sum is half the increase the two FirstEnergy subsidiaries originally proposed in August.

