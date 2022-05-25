LOGAN — A recent proposed rate increase by the Logan County Public Service District (PSD) resulted in a near hour-long debate and discussion at Monday’s meeting of the Logan County Commission.
A letter was recently sent detailing a proposed rate increase for approximately 10,167 customers serviced by the organization in Logan County and parts of Lincoln, Mingo, Boone and Wyoming counties. According to the letter, the PSD passed on first reading a resolution to go forth with the rate increase.
The letter states that the increase will fund a waterline extension project that will serve approximately 77 potential customers in the Upper Huff Creek, Brush Fork and Road Fork areas of northern Wyoming County. The project consists of the construction of approximately 25,640 linear feet of six-inch and smaller waterline, one 126 gallon-per-minute duplex booster station, one 40 gallon-per-minute duplex constant pressure booster station, two 158-gallon hydro-pneumatic tanks, a 54,000-gallon water storage tank, a portable generator, fire hydrants, valves, individual customer services and other items.
According to the letter, the estimated cost of the project is $3,400,000 — of which approximately $1,400,000 will be obtained from a loan from the West Virginia Infrastructure Fund; $150,000 from a contribution from the Wyoming County Commission; $1,389,000 from a Small Cities Block Grant; and $500,000 from a West Virginia Infrastructure Grant.
Those who pay a minimum residential bill using 2,000 gallons or less would see a 16.26% increase under step one, which would become effective 45 days after approval by the Logan County Commission. The current minimum rate is $24.60, which would increase to $28.60 under the proposal.
Residential customers using an average of 3,303 gallons of water would see an increase of 14.11%. Residential customers using an average of 3,400 gallons would see an increase of 14.01%. Those using 4,000 gallons would see an increase of 13.51%, and those using 10,000 gallons would see an increase of 11.80%.
Those rates follow closely across the board for commercial and industrial customers as well, with slight deviations in both categories. The PSD’s letter states that the increases will produce approximately $737,706 annually in additional revenue, an increase of 13% over current rates.
Under step two of the proposal, which would become effective “upon substantial completion” of the Upper Huff Creek project, residential customers with a minimum bill would see a further increase of 4.90%, bringing their bill from $28.60 to $30. Those using 3,303 gallons would see an increase of 4.51%, followed by 4.49% for 3,400 gallons, 4.40% for 4,000 gallons, and 4.07% for 10,000 gallons.
The increases apply only to the water costs and not sewage, according to PSD officials at Monday’s commission meeting.
During Monday’s meeting of the Logan County Commission, William Baisden, general manager of the Logan County PSD, said the proposal will likely be submitted to the commission in June.
Baisden said the rate increase is necessary because the PSD is currently operating off of a $257,000 deficit and is now out of compliance with state law regarding required money reserves. He said the PSD’s reserve funding is nearly dry from trying to avoid a rate increase.
“When we noticed customers last month of the impending rate increase, there was some confusion,” Baisden said. “The wording of the letter wasn’t good. It didn’t make clear that most of this — or nearly all of this — is related to just, more or less, inflation. Since the pandemic, our expenses have just went up and up. Our gas prices have went up, our power costs have went up. Everything that the district purchases, from water lines to every material that we purchased, has two- or three-fold increased in the last year and a half, and it’s mostly due to supply chain issues.
“At this point, over the last 12-14 months, our deficit has become so bad that we’ve ran through our reserves to keep from raising rates, so we’re kind of at our wits’ end here, and we don’t see any other way,” Baisden added.
Holden resident Tammy Blankenship said the letter never stated anything about operational expenses and noted that it only mentioned the Huff Creek project. She said the proposed increases unfairly target elderly individuals on a fixed income since the highest rate increases are for those with the most minimum bill.
Blankenship said there is “no way” many senior citizens would be able to afford such a rate increase at the current time when the costs of so many other things have gone up.
“I know that my elderly aunts and uncles — I have two aunts who are both widowed — there is absolutely no way that they can afford a rate increase at this time,” Blankenship said. “I’m not saying to not ever increase our rate. I’m just saying at this time because of how our economy is, people are not working like they were. People are not even able to afford gas at this rate to go to work. They’re choosing not to work because where they’re working is not paying enough for them to pay for gas and food and everything else, so it’s easier to live off the system.
“Using my two aunts as an example, $7 a month is a lot to them,” Blankenship added. “They’re not even paying their water bill as it is. Someone else is covering that cost because they can’t afford it. You cannot put a rate hike on people when they do not have any more to give.”
Commissioner Diana Barnette asked what the consequences of not passing the rate increase request would be. Baisden said the PSD is “one catastrophic failure” away from an area not having water due to lack of funding for repairs and other expenses.
“If we had a pump go down and we can’t replace it and we don’t have funding to do it with, then that area will not have water,” Baisden said.
Blankenship also asked why the PSD is not pursuing grants and other state and federal funding. Baisden said he is not aware of any grants as all operating costs are supposed to be recovered through monthly rates.
Michael Griffith, CPA for the PSD, drafted the proposed increases. Griffith said the increases are first determined by establishing the cost of services between the classes, such as residential, commercial and industrial. After that, an appropriate amount for each customer and their demands is determined.
“Each pocket of customers pays their appropriate share in total,” Griffith said, “and then you get down and you say, ‘OK, residential needs to pay “x” in order to keep in business.’ You’re really looking at two components — smaller users using less than 2,000 or families. It’s not really anything to do with income. I don’t look at income levels for any customers or anything like that. It’s based on what kind of demands customers have.”
Griffith said factors such as fire protection also come into play, which is a significant cost.
“If you don’t buy a gallon, there’s a cost to have a meter at your house and have fire protection in the vicinity,” Griffith said. “There’s a set cost to that and what we try to do is design rates that fairly allocates that.”
Commissioner Diana Barnette said she understands the sides of both the PSD and residents and said she would like to come up with a solution that makes both sides happy. She thanked Blankenship and Mikey Blevins, another Logan County resident, for voicing their concerns about the issue.