Honoring Two Local Mingo County Nurses
Pictured, from left, are LPN Shawn Marcum and LPN Jimmy Copley

 Submitted photo

WILLIAMSON — Local health departments house nursing staff to provide information and services to local residents, as is the case in Mingo County.

Licensed Practical Nurses (LPN) Jimmy Copley and Shawn Marcum, employees of the Mingo County Health Department, both have a passion for healthcare and a desire to assist others.

