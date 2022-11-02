Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

LOGAN — The Woman’s Club of Logan’s sixth annual Pumpkin House attraction wrapped up for its 2022 season on Oct. 31.

This year’s display, which featured in excess of 2,000 pumpkins or more, was perhaps the largest and most elaborate yet.

