LOGAN — The Woman’s Club of Logan’s sixth annual Pumpkin House attraction wrapped up for its 2022 season on Oct. 31.
This year’s display, which featured in excess of 2,000 pumpkins or more, was perhaps the largest and most elaborate yet.
LOGAN — The Woman’s Club of Logan’s sixth annual Pumpkin House attraction wrapped up for its 2022 season on Oct. 31.
This year’s display, which featured in excess of 2,000 pumpkins or more, was perhaps the largest and most elaborate yet.
The display, which is located at the historic Don Chafin House, was surrounded by pumpkins on all four sides, with each display of pumpkins noting which school, sports team, church, or other organization carved and contributed them.
At the front of the display this year was a tribute to veterans. Each pumpkin in that display was carved by either a veteran or a family member of a veteran.
It was only appropriate that the final day of the 2022 Pumpkin House fell on Halloween, the same that trick-or-treat was held in all three Logan County communities.
In the days leading up to the holiday, Logan County was home to numerous Halloween-themed activities and “trunk or treat” events.
On Saturday, the City of Logan held its annual Halloween-themed Hocus Pocus Festival. According to city clerk Amber Miller-Belcher, 2022 marked the biggest Hocus Pocus Festival to date with over 3,000 participants.
The festival included hayrides provided by Jack Baisden, a rock wall, inflatables, music, and clogging. Although the Pumpkin House and the Hocus Pocus Festival aren’t directly linked, the two largely feed off each other, as the hayrides provide trips to and from the Pumpkin House from town.
Logan’s next festival style event will be the annual Christmas Parade and Team Santa toy giveaway event on Friday, Dec. 2. Shop Small Saturday will be held Saturday, Nov. 26.
To see a gallery of photos from this year’s Pumpkin House, visit LoganBanner.com.
HD Media news reporter Dylan Vidovich can be contacted via email at dvidovich@hdmediallc.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.