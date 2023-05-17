KENOVA — The famous Kenova Pumpkin House owner invites students from across the state to participate in this year’s display, whether the participation is through bringing a carved pumpkin or growing a giant one.
Pumpkin House owner Ric Griffith has been running the annual pumpkin display at his home for 44 years, and he wants to involve community members and youth throughout the state to keep the tradition going.
This year, in partnership with the Giant Pumpkin Association, students can get their own giant pumpkin seed to grow and bring to the C-K Autumnfest later this year to be put on display.
Griffith said he hopes this not only brings more people to participate and see the display, but students also learn more about agriculture.
“The exciting thing to me is the possibility of getting young people across the state of West Virginia excited about agriculture, not necessarily to become a farmer, but to improve their own self-sufficiency and their ability to garden and to enjoy planting seeds,” he said.
Those interested in growing a giant pumpkin can receive a seed by contacting the Giant Pumpkin Association. Rules and guidelines will be made available through the Kenova Pumpkin House website and social media, Griffith said. Participants must be currently enrolled and the pumpkins must be grown in West Virginia.
Students interested in participating will need to get a pumpkin seed in May, Griffith said, as the seeds need to be planted by June 1 to have enough time to grow. The giant pumpkins will need to be dropped off at the Pumpkin House Saturday, Oct. 21.
West Virginia Agriculture Commissioner Kent Leonhardt said he supports any activities or initiatives to promote getting outside and promotes agriculture.
“I think it’s fantastic. Anything that can highlight what our kids can grow themselves and take pride in is just a wonderful experience for our youth,” he said.
The Pumpkin House regularly gets thousands of visitors during the C-K Autumfest festivities. Last year, Griffith said visitors came from 24 different countries, 45 states and more than 226 West Virginia communities.
When asked how many giant pumpkins he thinks may show up in his driveway in October, Griffith said he will be happy no matter how many people participate.
“We have no idea if we’ll get two or three entries or 100,” he said. “If we do get 100, I would be overwhelmed but overjoyed, and I will make sure that we go down the street with them, across the street where the vendors are and wherever we have room for them.”
The pumpkins will be judged on their weight and overall quality, and winners will be announced during the festival Oct. 28. After judging is complete and ahead of the actual festival, Griffith said he hopes to invite local artists to carve the giant pumpkins, but whether the pumpkin is carved or not will be up to the student who grew it.
Griffith also said kids who want to participate in the Pumpkin House display but do not want to grow a giant pumpkin can still participate by bringing a carved pumpkin to the house Oct. 26-27 to be judged in a carving contest.
Griffith, 74, said he and his wife talk about what will happen with the Pumpkin House when he is no longer around to organize it. His hope is initiatives like welcoming people across the state to participate will keep the tradition alive.
“I am hopeful that the number of pumpkins brought to us will increase to keep the display as wonderful and large as it is,” he said. “That’s the only chance that it will, is if we develop something that the people of Ceredo-Kenova can perpetuate, with or without the location of pumpkin house by getting entries from across the state and the Tri-State.”
