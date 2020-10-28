Essential reporting in volatile times.

The Logan Woman’s Club’s fourth annual Pumpkin House display, located at the old Don Chafin House/Woman’s Club Library at 581 Main St. in Logan, opened for public viewing Saturday, Oct. 24, and will run through Friday, Oct. 30. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s display of pumpkins have been specially arranged for viewing from vehicles, and one display is in honor of survivors and those who have lost their lives as a result of the virus. To see a gallery of photos from this year’s display, visit www.LoganBanner.com.

