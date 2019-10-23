LOGAN — The Woman’s Club of Logan’s popular Pumpkin House attraction will soon return for its third year.
Located at the old Don Chafin House at 581 Main St., in Logan, the Pumpkin House has been a big hit with the community since its inception in 2017. Last year, the attraction featured around 1,400-plus pumpkins carved and donated by individuals in the community, businesses, the City of Logan and others.
Sandra Mayo, vice president of the Woman’s Club of Logan, said she hopes to at least meet or exceed that amount for this year’s Pumpkin House.
“We hope to have at least close to that same amount. If not, we’ll be just as satisfied,” Mayo said. “1,500 would be an awesome amount. It’s just dependent on our ability to get the word out and people’s ability to carve pumpkins and maybe donate.”
All this week, in preparation for the Pumpkin House and their annual Hocus Pocus Festival, the City of Logan is hosting what it calls Pumpkin Week. All throughout the week, several pumpkin carving events are being held in the events in the city and at schools such as Heritage Primary, West Logan Homeschool Ministry, Logan Middle School and Logan Elementary School.
In 2018, the City of Logan donated nearly 900 pumpkins, and city clerk Amber Miller anticipates topping that number this year for a total of around 1,000.
Other major contributors to the Pumpkin House in previous years include volunteers, local church groups, local women’s organizations, the Logan Day Crew and local businesses like Gatti’s Pizza and Four Seasons Country Store.
On Monday, Oct. 21, Woman’s Club volunteers began preparing for the display, spending their day setting up the risers and other aspects that make it all possible. Mayo says the pumpkins should begin arriving by mid-week, which is optimal time to keep them in good shape for as long as possible.
“The later they bring them, the longer they will last in the weather,” Mayo said. “Last year, people had brought some early in the beginning of the week prior to the event and about mid-week before Halloween, we were seeing a lot of deteriorating pumpkins rotting and falling in, so we don’t want people to see that happening to their pumpkins, so we encourage them to bring them toward the latter part of the week — maybe Friday or Saturday, the day the event begins. But if they bring them Tuesday or Wednesday, that’s fine, whatever they can do.”
Anybody can donate a pumpkin, or even other items like bales of straw and hay. Signs will be placed for groups who make large donations of 40 pumpkins or more.
The Pumpkin House will open 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, through Halloween night, Oct. 31.
The City of Logan’s Hocus Pocus Festival will be at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.
