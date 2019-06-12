CHAPMANVILLE – Residents of Chapmanville went to the polls on Tuesday to vote in the hotly-contested races for mayor and town council.
According to the unofficial election count from the Logan County Clerk’s Office, a total of 227 out of 1,279 registered voters within the town’s limits voted in the election, which equals to a turnout of about 17.75%.
Incumbent Mayor Raamie Barker was able to stave off competition from five other candidates, winning his bid for reelection with 93 votes, or 41.15% of votes. His closest competition came from Dean “Doc” Williams, who received 27.88% of the vote with 63 votes.
Other candidates included Tommy Kirk, who received 32 votes (14.16%); Estel E. Murray, who received 21 votes (9.29%); Elbert Vance, who received 15 votes (6.64%); and Roger L. Meade, who received two votes (0.88%).
In the election for town council, incumbents Robin Adams Mutters, James Tony “Psycho” Robison and Ben DesRocher all kept their seats, with Joel McNeely and Gary Bledsoe elected as the newcomers over incumbents Gary D. Neil and Sadie Ann Christian.
Of the incumbents who were reelected, Mutters received 97 votes (12.52%), Robison received 93 votes (12%) and DesRocher received 91 votes (11.74%). Of those who won new seats, McNeely received 96 votes (12.39%) and Bledsoe received 90 votes (11.61%).
Of the incumbents who were not reelected, Neil received 71 votes (9.16%) and Christian received 82 votes (10.58%). Other candidates included Cody Perry, who received 73 votes (9.42%); Ronald “Joey” Wilson, who received 43 votes (5.55%); and Paul Watts, who received 39 votes (5.03%).
Incumbent town recorder Terilyn Wilson ran unopposed and received 163 votes for 98.79% of the vote, with two write-in ballots cast.
The election will be officially canvassed at 2 p.m. on Monday, June 17. Winners of the election will take office July 1.
