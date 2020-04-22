LOGAN — Local health care providers have gotten one extra helping hand in the supply of masks, thanks to 3D printing efforts at Ralph R. Willis Career and Technical Center.
When the novel coronavirus crisis first emerged, West Virginia Assistant State Superintendent of Schools Dr. Kathy D’Antoni issued a call to action for all of the state’s career and technical education (CTE) centers to disperse what personal protective equipment (PPE) items they have. After that, all CTE centers with 3D printers on hand were asked to produce N95 masks that could be used by local health care providers in need.
That’s when Becky Keathley, computer systems repair technology teacher at RRWCTC, began working to produce the masks using the school’s 3D printer.
Keathley says she is producing about six masks a day to donate to medical facilities that need them in places such as Logan, Huntington, Charleston and surrounding areas. Producing one mask takes about three and a half hours. So far, she has produced more than 30.
“It’s something I’m happy that I can help with in order to give back to those that are putting their health and their lives on the line every day,” Keathley said. “Whenever there’s a need, we’d like to contribute to help to ensure the safety of those on the frontlines. We’ve already donated a bunch of other supplies for health facilities, and this is just another way we can help.”
Keathley said she works from practically daylight until dark producing the masks, and plans to continue as the need remains. The masks can be sanitized for reuse.
The RRWCTC also donated around 1,370 PPE items and 4,000 alcohol swabs under the original call to action.