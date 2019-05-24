LOGAN - An 18-year-old student at Ralph R. Willis Career and Technical Center was recently accused of animal cruelty after what police called a "very disturbing and gruesome event."
According to a criminal complaint filed in Logan County Magistrate Court, on May 15, the 18-year-old student, of Man, and another juvenile male friend were attending as students at RRWCTC. The complaint states that students were outside of a shop building and at some point, the 18-year-old student had reportedly caught a live bird and was holding it in his hand.
The 18-year-old student's juvenile friend then reportedly began to video record the next series of events. After encouragement from the juvenile, the 18-year-old allegedly took the live bird in his hand and decapitated it before later reportedly mutilating the bird.
It was also reported that a picture was taken of the 18-year-old student wearing the head of the bird as a necklace.
The 18-year-old was arraigned by Logan County Magistrate Dwight Williamson on a $2,000 cash-only bond and charged with misdemeanor cruelty to animals. However, Assistant Prosecutor Todd Gowdy dismissed the case, but stated in his motion that there are intentions to recharge the student with a felony instead.
