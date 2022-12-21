LOGAN, W.V.,— The Ramaco Foundation, the charitable arm of Ramaco Resources, Inc. and Ramaco Carbon announced last week that it will make a $50,000 donation over the next two years to Jobs for West Virginia’s Graduates.
The grant will support the organization’s work in helping students graduate and chart meaningful career paths.
As part of its announcement, leaders of the Ramaco Foundation were on-site to present representatives from JWVG with a check for $25,000.
The Foundation will make an additional $25,000 donation to the nonprofit in 2023. Also in attendance at the event were around 60 students from Logan High School, a JWVG-affiliated school, and past graduates of the JWVG program.
“Every student represents enormous potential, and it’s our job as adults to help them realize it,” said Randall Atkins, chairman and CEO of Ramaco. “Our mission at the Foundation is to help improve the communities where our people live and work. Organizations like JWVG and the schools they work with are enormously important to West Virginia’s future, and we are proud to support them in their work.”
JWVG, which is part of the West Virginia Chamber Foundation, embeds programs in high schools throughout the state that connect students with caring adults who can help them work toward graduation. Through employer engagement, project-based learning and trauma-informed care, students are equipped with personal and professional skills that will help them transition into higher education, the workforce or the military.
“This grant from the Ramaco Foundation will be very beneficial for our programming development and growth,” said Elizabeth House, executive director of JWVG. “We are so grateful for the generosity of the Foundation as we continue to focus on finding the best ways to help high school students identify and plan for their paths forward.”
Earlier this year, the Ramaco Foundation was launched to support the communities in the areas where Ramaco operates through grant-making, community collaboration and civic leadership.
“At The Ramaco Foundation, we strive to positively impact our local communities through charitable funds that connect people with organizations that do extraordinary work,” said Evan Jenkins, president of the Foundation. “Our goal is to support a wide range of initiatives, programs and nonprofit organizations that strive to help our communities and their residents flourish for generations to come.”