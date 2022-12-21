Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

The Ramaco Foundation will make a $50,000 donation over the next two years to “Jobs for West Virginia’s Graduates.”

LOGAN, W.V.,— The Ramaco Foundation, the charitable arm of Ramaco Resources, Inc. and Ramaco Carbon announced last week that it will make a $50,000 donation over the next two years to Jobs for West Virginia’s Graduates.

The grant will support the organization’s work in helping students graduate and chart meaningful career paths.

