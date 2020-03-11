MORGANTOWN — Former Logan Wildcat basketball star Edward Joseph Ramsey Jr. was recognized one last time as an undergraduate at the West Virginia University Erickson Alumni Center in Morgantown on March 6.
Ramsey graduated in Spring 2019 with a bachelor’s degree in athletic coaching education and a minor in communications. During his time at WVU, he was on the dean’s list several times.
While attending WVU, Ramsey interned at the Nate Smith Basketball School in Morgantown, where he is currently employed.
Ramsey continues to share his passion for basketball at Nate’s, where he enjoys teaching the game of basketball to all ages. His placement at the basketball school enables him to incorporate his skills and talent with his experience and educational background.