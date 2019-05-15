HD Media
HUNTINGTON - The Robert C. Byrd Institute recognized nearly 40 graduates of its programs in the in-demand sectors of machinist technology/CNC and welding Thursday during ceremonies at its Huntington Advanced Manufacturing Technology Center.
Jacob Justice of Delbarton and Dillan Sexton of Logan earned a one-year certificate in machinist technology.
In addition, RCBI connected graduates with prospective employers during a reverse job fair Thursday. Students had the opportunity to meet one-on-one with industry representatives from across the region who are hiring.
"Not only are we dedicated to providing the quality training to develop the skilled workers industry demands, but we're committed to assisting our graduates in finding jobs," said Charlotte Weber, RCBI director and CEO. "With our help, more than 90 percent of our machinist graduates find employment in their chosen fields."
RCBI's Machinist Technology/CNC Program was the first in the nation to provide national certifications combined with the opportunity to earn an associate degree from a local community college. The program is accredited by the National Institute for Metalworking Skills. RCBI offers the program in Huntington, Bridgeport, Williamson and Welch.
RCBI career skills programs are enrolling for fall 2019. For more information, visit www.rcbi.org/go/careers.