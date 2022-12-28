Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

The Robert C. Byrd Institute (RCBI) in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s Robert C. Byrd Institute (RCBI) and Marshall Health are teaming up for a series of free virtual workshops for employers starting in January.

Facilitated by the employment experts from Marshall Health’s Creating Opportunities for Recovery Employment (CORE) initiative and RCBI, the series will provide human resource professionals and front-line managerial staff with practical strategies and approaches for building and retaining a ready workforce.