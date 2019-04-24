HD Media
WILLIAMSON - The Robert C. Byrd Institute is expanding its popular series of 3D Printing & Maker Camps for middle and high school students to Williamson this summer.
The weeklong Williamson camp will run from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday, June 24-28, at Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College's Applied Technology Center.
Participants will gain first-hand experience in 3D design and printing, computer coding, soldering, electronics, electromagnetism and hydraulics. Campers also will explore careers in manufacturing and technology as they tour a local business, startup or production facility. The camp will conclude with a mini-maker festival so participants can demonstrate what they created as well as their entrepreneurial ideas.
The cost is $180 per camper, and includes all equipment and supplies, snacks, lunch daily and a camp T-shirt. Register at www.wvmakes.com/2019camps.
"We're excited to provide this hands-on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering & Math) opportunity to young people in southern West Virginia," said Charlotte Weber, RCBI director & CEO. "By committing resources such as our Machinist/CNC program at Southern, offering local workshops on entrepreneurship and business development, and the recent addition of 3D printing technology in Williamson, RCBI is increasing its investment in the region."
RCBI's 3D Printing & Maker Camps are supported in part by Nuts, Bolts & Thingamajigs, the Foundation of the Fabricators and Manufacturers Association.
For more information about the 3D Printing &Maker Camps or any of RCBI's STEM activities for students, contact Deacon Stone, Maker Space/STEM Coordinator, at 304-781-1659 or dstone@rcbi.org.