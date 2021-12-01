After consecutive years in decline, fatal overdoses in West Virginia soared to an all-time high in 2020.
According to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, more than 1,600 residents died from an overdose between April 2020 and April 2021. It is a grim milestone after declines in fatal overdoses were reported in 2018 and 2019
Experts say stressors from the pandemic and a changing drug supply are leading causes for the record increase nationwide. More than 100,000 people died from fatal overdoses over the 12-month period studied by the CDC, more than any before in history. West Virginia, historically the epicenter for fatal overdoses, saw a 62% increase in the number of overdose deaths per capita, second only to Vermont.
“Of course this is discouraging, but in the context of [the pandemic], I don’t think it was a surprise,” said Michael Meit, the director of research and programs at the Center for Rural Health Research at Eastern Tennessee State University. “It’s discouraging beyond the obvious reasons, which are the number of people we’ve lost — too many — but we were making real progress prior to the pandemic, and that’s been turned back now.”
The first year of the pandemic brought the threat of job loss and illness to many. Mandated shutdowns meant to keep people safe also severed them from services like support groups, recovery programs and medical centers.
As other diseases like depression and chronic illness increased — bringing with them higher mortality rates due to suicides and fatal medical events — as did overdoses.
“As a nation, we are seeing a decline in life expectancy that is really unprecedented. Deaths for drug overdose are a part of that, and are following the trend of other diseases, because [substance use disorder] is a disease,” Meit said. “We shouldn’t forget, though, the progress we were making.”
Meit said fatal overdose declines reported in West Virginia and surrounding Appalachian communities in 2018 and 2019 are a sign that states have the tools already on hand to adequately combat the drug epidemic and decrease loss of life.
“When you look at the last year, two years, with chronic disease, we know how to prevent chronic disease. We get people to eat healthy, stop smoking, practice prevention and see a doctor. When we do that, it works,” Meit said. “We know the same for substance use disorder. The fact that we were seeing declines is evidence of that. They are efforts that need to continue.”
The pandemic isn’t the only variable from the past two years affecting people who use drugs.
The drug supply is different, said Dr. Robin Pollini, an associate professor at the West Virginia University School of Medicine who specializes in substance use disorder. Current policies and those from before the pandemic aren’t equipped to deal with the change in supply, she said.
“Our illicit drug supply is poison. Period. It’s killing people. Period. It’s poison by fentanyl,” Pollini said. “We need to approach it like we would any other widespread poisoning event. It’s an emergency, and it has been for years.”
Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, is cheaper and easier to produce than many other street drugs, making it a commodity on the black market. It’s regularly cut into cocaine and methamphetamine, where it can be more than 100 times more powerful — and deadly — than natural opioids.
According to preliminary data released by the state Department of Health and Human Resources, the number of fatal overdoses involving fentanyl increased 85% between 2019 and 2020, from 518 to 955. Those accounted for 75% of all overdoses — 1,275 based on early reports — in the state during that period.
Pollini said that while COVID-19 certainly brought its own challenges, West Virginia was losing ground in its fight to decrease overdose deaths before the pandemic.
“COVID-19 had an impact, but fentanyl was pushing things back up anyway. We are where we are, and where we are is not a good place to be,” Pollini said, adding that “something isn’t working.”
“There isn’t enough naloxone, we don’t have enough treatment, enough housing, enough resources,” Pollini said. “It’s hard for me to say we’re doing a good job when I’m talking to people all the time and the systems aren’t working for them at all, even the minimum.”
Pollini said she wants to see the state reframe its response to substance use disorder to put more emphasis on keeping people alive rather than focusing on sobriety and recovery.
“People who die don’t have the option to get sober. We can’t help people who aren’t here anymore,” Pollini said. “We need to ask ourselves how we are going to keep more people alive so we can engage them. If we don’t do that, if people are dying before we can do that, then what’s the point of any of this?”
Pollini said such a focus would mean expanding access to naloxone and ensuring systems in place to distribute it — like through the standing prescription at pharmacies — are working as intended.
Instead of tearing down harm reduction programs, which Pollini said are crucial to establishing trust with people who use drugs, the state should try to build them up. Recently passed state and local ordinances, including Senate Bill 334, have put more restrictions on harm reduction programs, and several syringe service programs have since closed.
The consequences of this, Pollini said, go past limiting access to clean syringes — which is proven through decades of research to decrease the spread of illnesses among people who use drugs. When policies limit what services these programs can offer, their community impact shrinks and more people are likely to fall between cracks in the system.
Meit previously studied fatal overdose trends in eastern Kentucky. Between 2012 and 2017, eight counties there reported the largest decreases in fatal overdose deaths in the nation. A number of factors contributed to that, Meit said, but Kentucky’s widespread, resourced system of harm reduction programs was one of the keys.
“They have more than any other state in the nation, and the impact of that talking to people in the communities was clear,” Meit said. “When you have robust services like that, it’s easier to fill service gaps and know community needs. Trust is already built, so disseminating information and services is easier.”
West Virginia does not have the same advantages. Pollini said she wants that to change, or at least see the state take on some sense of urgency in its response.
“We don’t have the governor talking about this. We don’t have the Legislature talking about this. West Virginia has this worse than anyone, we’ve known that for years, but when I work I don’t feel any sense of urgency,” Pollini said. “Not the sense of urgency this situation, if it were from any other cause [than drugs] would spark.
“This is a disease, like any disease. The longer we wait to do something, the more people that are dying preventable deaths. That should weigh on everyone.”