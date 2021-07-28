LOGAN — Three members of the Recovery Group of Southern West Virginia approached the Logan County Commission during their regular session Monday to request funding for repairs to several facilities.
The RGSWV operates two 24-hour recovery homes in the Logan area: the Marjorie Oakley Home for Women and the New Beginnings Home for Men. The programs offer a faith-based approach for individuals facing the drug recovery process.
Tom Zamow, who serves on the board of directors for the RGSWV, said the Marjorie Oakley home, which is an older house built in the earlier half of the 20th century, is in need of several significant repairs in order to meet the certifications required for a facility providing such services. Zamow said the cost of renovating the structure is $80,000.
Zamow pitched to the commission that the program saves the county money in the long run by keeping many of its participants out of jail. Acknowledging the county’s budget constraints, he asked the commission to provide any funding possible.
Zamow noted that the program is largely funded by grants and community donations and operates on an annual budget of approximately $580,000. RGSWV Executive Director Joey McComas later added that it is state-funded through the West Virginia Division of Justice and Community Services.
“The state is going through a process of certifying all recovery residences throughout the state so that they can have a standardization across all homes because all homes are not equal, and they’re not all run the same way,” McComas said. “Especially in a place like Huntington, a lot of operators will just go get an abandoned home that they get off the city for a dollar and then they throw a bunch of people in there and call it a recovery home. Well, there’s no programming, there’s no accountability, it’s bad. So, it is a good thing, but that certification is really what we’re seeking these repairs for.
“Although we meet and exceed programming standards, and they have praised our programs throughout that process so far, there’s still some necessary upgrades, and we’re already spending $50,000 on Marjorie Oakley and $50,000 on the New Beginnings for necessary upgrades,” McComas added, “but the Marjorie Oakley has a lot more needs than $50,000.”
McComas said the roof has already been replaced and work on the soffit and fascia outside is underway. He said further work will have to be completed to some of the interior due to water damage.
Additionally, McComas said the structure isn’t energy efficient because it is cooled entirely by window air conditioners and heated by a boiler. All the windows need replaced as well, he noted, saying that the third floor windows are being replaced but no funding is available for windows on the first and second floor.
McComas also said they have run into roadblocks with some contractors because the structure is three stories.
The commission voted to pledge $5,000 to the RGSWV, the same amount as previous years. Members also discussed possibly helping more with potential proceeds from a federal opioid lawsuit settlement.
In other requests, the commission pledged $12,000 toward the Vietnam Veterans of America, Norman R. Miller Chapter 308, and tabled a request from the Verdunville Volunteer Fire Department.
The commission also approved the designation of Logan Bank & Trust Company as their depository of public funds.
The next regular meeting of the Logan County Commission is set for 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9, in the commission’s building at 325 Stratton St. in downtown Logan. Members of the public watching via livestream may provide public comment by calling 304-792-8626.