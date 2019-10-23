LOGAN — On Oct. 30, 1938, a live radio drama of the 1898 H.G. Wells classic “The War of the Worlds” was so realistic that it allegedly caused many of the listening audience to panic, thinking there was a real Martian invasion happening.
For this Halloween season, a live stage recreation of that radio drama will play to audiences in Logan.
Directed by Curtis Crum for Crum Family Entertainment, the stage adaptation will feature four people on stage performing the voices of 20 different characters with a focus on what Crum calls “theater of the mind.”
“You show up, and you allow that sound to take you on a journey,” Crum said. “I’ve found, in my life, that the imagination can make up more than any type of sets or costumes or acting that any actor could do, so this actually allows you to picture the story in your mind as it goes along. It’s a cool concept.”
This adaptation will be the original script, written by Howard E. Koch, that was broadcast that October night in 1938. Crum said he was inspired to put on such a show for the Logan community because of its uniqueness for the area and because it falls on the same night it did 81 years ago.
“Honestly, I wanted to be able to have a show for all families,” Crum said. “It’s all family-friendly. It’s a slightly different choice that people can go to around Halloween, something that’s not super spooky or super scary. It’s fun for the whole family, and more importantly, it’s hopefully something that the older folks can get to enjoy and remember and maybe something else that these younger folks have never, ever seen before.”
The show will be presented at the back stage of Four Seasons Country Store, 32 Main Ave., in Logan, at 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Oct. 25-26, and Wednesday, Oct. 30. Tickets are $10 cash only and will be sold at the gate beginning at 6 p.m. each evening.
