LOGAN — Monday’s regular session of the Logan County Commission grew somewhat controversial as several residents discussed redrawing the county’s magisterial district lines.
For several years, a group of Man-area residents — namely Gerald Slone II, Jimmy Porter and Rev. Mike Pollard, among others — have repeatedly made calls for the commission to have the county’s magisterial district lines redrawn. Under the current map, the county is divided into three districts: western, central and eastern.
The way the current map is drawn, the eastern and western districts are split at the northern end of the county, allowing for two commissioners to be from the Chapmanville area, which has been the case with Danny Godby and Danny Ellis. Residents who want the lines redrawn say the current map’s makeup gives unfair representation to the Man area since two commissioners can be from Chapmanville.
In the past, commissioners have said the map follows West Virginia Code, which states that magisterial districts be within 10% in territory and population. The commission has also previously said they would rather wait until the results of the 2020 U.S. Census are released before considering the matter.
Now that those results are out, the commission plans to make a move on redistricting at their next regular meeting Thursday, Nov. 18. At the previous meeting on Oct. 25, commissioners unanimously voted to enter into a memorandum-of-understanding (MOU) with the West Virginia GIS Tech Center, which will draft newly redrawn maps and/or voting precincts for the commission to consider.
The commission agreed to pay GIS $5,000 for the work, and the MOU states that the first drafts will be submitted to the commission by Monday, Dec. 6. Commissioner Diana Barnette said the commission has already been in talks with the company.
Jeremy Farley is, so far, the only publicly declared candidate for Logan County Commission in 2022, having filed pre-candidacy paperwork. Farley works under the county commission as an employee of the PIECES Coalition and is currently serving as the president of the Logan County Board of Education.
Under the current magisterial map, Farley would run in the county’s eastern district, which is currently served by Danny Ellis, who recently announced his intentions to not run for re-election next year. During Monday’s meeting, Farley said the process is being rushed with only about 60 days left until the filing period for the 2022 election cycle begins Jan. 10.
Farley said most people in the county do not live in a municipality and that dividing the county as such could restrict individuals who want to run for office. Farley also said he favors instituting a minimum of six magisterial districts in the county so that there are four open districts every election.
“I think that would give people an opportunity, more of an opportunity, to run in a larger section of the county,” Farley said. “It would not refine us to three separate, you know … whether you do it the way it is now or whether you do it north and south, I think that puts a lot of restrictions on individuals who want to run, and with all due respect to some of the folks that have given input related to Chapmanville, Logan and Man, as a board member, I represent the entire county. I care just as much about the people at Peach Creek as I do the people at Omar, the people at Sharples, the people at Harts Creek. You don’t have to be a municipality. In fact, the vast majority of people in this county do not live in a municipality.”
When the commission approved the MOU with GIS on Oct. 25, the item was not on the agenda. Farley contended the commission may have violated the open meetings code by doing so.
Farley grilled Logan County Prosecuting Attorney David Wandling about the matter, asking if he reviewed the MOU and the agenda. Citing both West Virginia Code and two advisory opinions by the West Virginia Ethics Commission Committee on Open Governmental Meetings, Farley asked Wandling if he believes the commission acted in a matter that violates the law, to which Wandling responded no.
“It would be my contention that that was done in violation of the open meetings law because it did not appear on the agenda and it was acted upon, which deprived citizens the ability to, before the meeting, know that would be acted upon or be able to read it and ask questions in that meeting about it,” Farley said.
“Take whatever action you deem necessary,” Wandling responded.
Farley concluded by asking the commission to stop further discussion of redistricting until after the 2022 election cycle.
“I would ask the Logan County Commission, considering what I’ve said and seeking counsel, based upon your actions in that Oct. 25 meeting, that you cease redistricting conversations at this point until after the 2022 election cycle,” Farley said. “Thank you very much and please make sure you talk to legal counsel about that.”
Commissioner Danny Ellis said the county was operating under a time constraint at the time the MOU was approved on Oct. 25. Commissioner Diana Barnette said the action was no different than the county hiring other companies that don’t appear on the agenda.
“Basically, we hired a company to help us redistrict. We hire companies to help us do things all the time,” Barnette said. “We don’t put those on the agenda. We don’t put every contract we sign, every contract … we have somebody come and do janitorial services. That’s not on the agenda, so how would this be any different?”
“It’s not,” Wandling said.
County Clerk John Turner, who presented the GIS information during the Oct. 25 meeting, noted that, like every meeting, he was listed on the agenda as “County Clerk,” although it wasn’t specific to GIS.
“Actually, the county clerk, I did bring those over and I was on the agenda,” Turner said. “I know that’s vague, but …”
Other speakers at Monday’s meeting included State Sen. Rupie Phillips (R), Slone, Porter and businessman Rick Abraham. Phillips, a native of the Man area, spoke in favor of a new county map that divides it into north, central and south districts.
Phillips compared redistricting the county to the recent changes to the state boundary lines by which he is affected. Phillips said the new senatorial district lines, which encompasses all of Logan, Boone and Lincoln counties, makes him more accessible to the public, and said new county lines would make a commissioner more accessible since it would follow the three major municipalities in the county.
“I think it’s only fair that all three towns has representation,” Phillips said. “Can y’all tell me when’s the last time either of y’all (commissioners) stopped up Man and got gas or went to the grocery store? I love Chapmanville, I love Logan, and I love Man. Man’s my home. I’m not living in Man right now. I built a place down here at Caney Branch, but Man is still my home.”
Phillips presented a north, central and south map he had drawn by a group named Dave’s Redistricting.
“Man and Chapmanville shouldn’t be in the same district,” Phillips said. “I had this discussion with all three of you in the past. I think a lot of the gentlemen and the ladies in here have had the same discussion. I’ve talked to people from Chapmanville, they agree. It’s nothing against Man, it’s nothing against Chapmanville. It’s just right down fair.”
Two weeks ago, commissioners were presented with a similar hypothetical map by a community group which included Slone, Pollard and Porter. The map was put together by Abraham, who said the county’s current magisterial lines is voter disenfranchisement and does not fairly represent the county.
Abraham also asked if Farley has any inside knowledge about commission plans as an employee of the county. Commissioners responded that he does not. Abraham also characterized Farley’s idea of having at least six magisterial districts as “not logical” and his assertion that the process is being rushed as “ridiculous.”
Throughout the meeting, all three commissioners voiced support for redistricting the county in a legal way. If they go forward with the plan on Nov. 18, they will then be able to act on it in a finalized form 30 days after that.