BRANCHLAND — The Southern West Virginia Kayak Anglers took to the waters of the Mud River Lake on Saturday for a fishing tournament with 72 participants.
President Jason Plumley of Man said nearly $2,500 in prize money was given out at the end of Saturday’s tournament. He said the group is run by volunteers and has several sponsors from the area.
“We do seven live events a year that are permitted by DNR,” Plumley said. “We do all of this with volunteers. … We also couldn’t do this if we didn’t have sponsors.”
Board member Brian Graley of Sumerco said the group started out with a Facebook page for people to share photos of their best catches. Four years later, they have become a nonprofit that hosts multiple tournaments a year.
“All money that comes in goes back out to the fishermen,” Graley said.
Plumley said members of the group requesting tournaments is what set the course of events into motion.
“We decided to try it, and it’s really blown up in the last four years,” Plumley said. “We’ve got over 150 members all over the state, and we’ve even got members from Ohio and Kentucky.”
Graley and Plumley also both talked about the benefits of tournaments like these to the tourism industry in the area. The scoring for Saturday’s tournament took place at Ole Henry’s Camping Retreat in Branchland, and Graley said most of the participants rent a space to camp there the night before.
“90 percent stay right here on the campground,” Graley said.
Plumley said it is common for participants to camp out in the area where each of their events take place throughout the year.
“We usually camp on Friday nights before the tournaments,” Plumley said. “That’s what everybody really likes to do, just get together to hang out. It’s just really good to have everybody here.”
Plumley said the tournaments draw anglers from all across the Mountain State, but also bring in people traveling from out of state as well.
“They’re using the facilities here to buy food,” Plumley said. “You know, you’ve got to buy gas coming down here. Some of these guys, one of them comes from Pipestem, which is three hours away. Another guy is from over past White Sulphur Springs, so they do some traveling to get here to fish with us.”
Plumley said these tournaments also give participants the opportunity to travel to parts of the state that they may not have otherwise.
“We get to fish, we get to see a lot of different places, go all over the state, meet a lot of people,” Plumley said. “My wife, it drives her nuts because I can’t go anywhere without knowing somebody. Anywhere in the state I go I know somebody, or somebody knows me.”
Anglers were on the river from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. and are given guidance to follow before they begin fishing for the day. Scoring then took place at 3:30 p.m. with their five best catches.
Plumley said, especially through the COVID-19 pandemic, he’s seen how fishing can be an outlet for people.
“This is an outlet for a lot of people that we don’t realize,” Plumley said. “I’ve learned from a lot of people that this keeps them from doing other stuff, stuff that they shouldn’t be doing — drugs, drinking. I just think it’s a good thing, it’s a lot of work, but overall it’s beneficial to everyone.”
The Southern West Virginia Kayak Anglers are also planning to partner with two other groups in the area — Mountain State Kayak Anglers and West Virginia Kayak Anglers — to host what they’re calling the largest charity kayak tournament in the state on July 24. This tournament will benefit Mountain Mission.
Learn more at facebook.com/groups/swvka.