The time to get registered for summer and fall classes is fast approaching at Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College.
Students can choose from more than 50 nationally accredited programs and can earn an associate’s degree, enter a two-plus-two degree for a bachelor’s degree, or check out their new three-plus-one degrees. Education starts at home with five local campuses in Logan, Williamson, Boone, Wyoming and Lincoln counties.
Students can also work their education around a busy schedule. SWVCTC offers seven 100% online courses.
The registration schedule for summer and fall 2021 at SWVCTC is as follows:
- April 13 — Priority registration for veterans and students with disabilities
- April 14-15 — Early registration for currently enrolled students
- April 20 — Open registration for new students
Students in need of financial aid, or those with any questions, may request to meet with a financial aid counselor.
To connect with student services, visit www.southernwv.edu/ssconnect. To apply or for open registration, visit https://apply.southernwv.edu.