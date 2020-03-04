LOGAN — Registrations are now being accepted for the upcoming Logan’s Got Talent competition, which is returning for its second year.
The competition, which was a hit in its first year, will be presented by the Logan County Family Resource Network in sponsorship with Logan Regional Medical Center and Robert Noone Adoption Services. Resource partnerships include KVC West Virginia, Aetna Better Health of West Virginia, UniCare, United Way, WIC, PRIDE, Help and Hope West Virginia (Logan Prevention Coalition), KRS and OneVoice. The competition is set for 6:30 p.m. Saturday, April 4, inside the Savas Kostas Performing Arts Center at the Logan campus of Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College. Admission is $1 for ages 17 and under and $2 for ages 18 and older.
The competition is based on vocal/music talent, and the audience will be allowed to vote for their favorite this year.
The first-place winner will receive a $500 cash prize, with additional cash prizes of $300 for second place and $200 for third place.
To register for the competition, pick up a form at:
- Logan County Family Resource Network, 1 Washington Ave., Logan
- The Logan Banner, 218 Dingess St., Logan
- Main Street Beauty Shop, 663 Main St., Man
Tracy Vickers Community Center, 68 Boise St., Chapmanville
- Coal Valley News, 85 Town Square, Danville
- Williamson Daily News, 48 West Second Ave., Williamson
- Lincoln County Adult Education Center, 353 Walnut St., Hamlin
Forms can also be downloaded and printed from the Logan’s Got Talent event page on Facebook, or contact Keith White at logancountyfrn@gmail.com or 304-792-2016.
The competition is open to anyone from outside Logan County who wants to participate. Registrations are due by Friday, March 27, and the fee is $10.